Crowds gather near Minneapolis after man dies following officer-involved shooting

Dozens of people gathered after a man died following an officer-involved shooting and car crash in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Daunte Wright, according to a tweet from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center,” Walz wrote. “Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”

“The officer shooting in Brooklyn Center today is tragic,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said on Twitter. “We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with force.”

The fatal incident comes as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd enters its third week in a courthouse just 10 miles away. It has been less than 11 months since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis after Chauvin kneeled on his neck. When video of his death went viral last May, protests erupted across the US.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KARE on Sunday showed several police cars around the Brooklyn Center crash site being swarmed by crowds of people following the death in the afternoon. The affiliate video showed people attempting to damage police vehicles.

After nightfall, the groups of people had gathered around the Brooklyn Center Police Department, CNN crews on scene reported. Officers held a line outside of the department and with some officers positioned on top of the building.

A representative with the Brooklyn Center Police Department made an announcement over the speaker announcing unlawful assembly, and gave the group a ten minute warning to disperse at 9:30 p.m. local time.

Five minutes later, they were given a five minute warning to leave before a loud boom went off and people took off running. Some of the crowd remained following dispersal orders.

Police say victim died at the scene

Police said they were attempting to take the man into custody after they determined he had outstanding warrants during a traffic stop.

The man got back into his vehicle and an officer discharged their firearm, according to a statement from Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. He then drove several blocks before striking another vehicle, police said.

Police and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures following the crash, but the man died at the scene, Gannon said.

CNN has reached out to the medical examiners office for the official cause of death.

Body camera footage of the incident does exist, but has also not yet been released, authorities said.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is on the scene and will conduct an investigation into the incident, according to Gannon.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools announced that schools will be closed Monday and move to distance learning “out of an abundance of caution following the officer-involved shooting,” Superintendent Dr. Carly Baker wrote in a message posted on the school’s website.

“I haven’t entirely processed the tragedy that took place in our community and I’m prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our students, families, staff members and community members. Tomorrow, our staff will be focused on the needs of our students. We know our community experienced trauma and we need the time and space to process.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.