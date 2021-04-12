Student who hung noose off dorm room balcony expelled

National-World

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Officials at the University of San Francisco on Friday confirmed that the student who was found to have hung a noose from the balcony of his dorm room has been expelled from the school.

Two Black USF students spotted a noose hanging from a 4th floor balcony at the University of San Francisco’s Loyola Village Residence Hall on Anza Street last week on March 30th. They said the noose could be seen throughout the courtyard of the building.

The discovery of the noose triggered an investigation by USF officials into the incident.

Officials said the investigation confirmed that the student acted alone in creating the noose and leaving it hanging in a public space for an undetermined amount of time.

“Although it was learned through the investigation that the student’s actions were not directed at another member of the USF community, the impact caused extraordinary distress, hurt, and fear for health, safety, and well-being. USF does not and will not tolerate actions that have such an impact, regardless of intent or underlying reasons,” the statement issued by USF read. “For these actions and specific violations of the USF student code of conduct, the student has been expelled from the university, effective immediately.”

The release also addressed demands that had been made by the USF Black Student Union in the wake of the discovery of the noose and noted that USF would not be meeting the demand that the university identify the student.

“We will not release the name of the student, as we stated in the response shared with the community,” the statement said. “All students have a federally protected right to privacy and the university does not release the names of students involved in the conduct process or names of students who are involved in the investigation.”

In the announcement, the university reiterated that “USF condemns all acts of racism including artifacts and weapons that express the legacy of hatred, violence, and racism.” The school is also providing counseling to any students who feel they need assistance in the wake of the incident.

