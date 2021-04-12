Suspect ejected after chase ends as six-car pile-up

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A six-car crash in north St. Louis that happened at the end of a chase left several people injured Monday morning.

The fiery crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Broadway and Taylor. in the North Riverfront neighborhood. Police say officers initially spotted the suspect on the lot of a Speedy Gas Station in the 8800 block of N. Broadway, a location with a history of shootings and drug transactions. Officers said they passed the gas the station a second time tried to pull the suspect over. He initially pulled to the side of the road but then led them on a chase.

A police helicopter was used to find the car and SWAT officers laid down spikes to stop the car. The suspect drove over spikes twice, ran a red light and then crashed near Broadway and Taylor. Fire officials said one of the cars caught on fire but was quickly extinguished.

The suspect was ejected from the car. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Several others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officers say they found a large bad of suspected narcotics in the suspect’s hooded sweatshirt, a powdery substance and a gun.

