today at 12:55 pm
Published 1:40 pm

Local funeral homes introduce parting stones

Parting stones display at Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello, ID
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new way to memorialize the dead is now taking shape in Southeast Idaho.

Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck is currently offering parting stones to the community.

The parting stones are made by taking cremated remains and processing them into solid, individualized stones. The remains are bone fragments that have been cremated into a powder for the stones' use.

Colonial Chapel in Pocatello will be offering the parting stones as well. Colonial Chapel has been recently acquired by Wilks Funeral Home and will now be known as Wilks Colonial Chapel.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

