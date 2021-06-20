Anti-government activist Bundy issues Idaho campaign videos

News

BOISE, Idaho (AP)-Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has come out with his first videos announcing his campaign to become governor of Idaho.

Bundy said he wants to defend Idaho from President “Joe Biden and those in the Deep State that control him” because they “are going to try to take away our gun rights, freedom of religion, parental rights, and more - and further violate the Constitution in unimaginable ways - even more than they’ve already done.”

Last month, Bundy filed documents with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office to run as a Republican in the 2022 gubernatorial primary.