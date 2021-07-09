National Weather Service reports record summer heat in Southeast Idaho

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The summer of 2021 has set records in Southeast Idaho.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperatures in the area reached historic numbers just last month.

"Most of the area in southeast Idaho was above normal for June and most of them broke records as far as the hottest on record," said meteorologist Travis Wyatt.

Wyatt says the heat combined with the low levels of precipitation during the fall and winter months have produced the current drought that is taking place.

"Going from this last dry fall into what is supposed to be the wettest months of the year, to being now one of the driest on record, it's really led up to these drought conditions that we're seeing," Wyatt said.

Watt says the current drought has put Pocatello and the surrounding area on high alert for any fires that could happen in the upcoming months.

"We are certainly above normal, and at high risk as we go into July, August and September for the fire potential," Wyatt said. "So, certainly all of us need to be aware."

For the immediate future, Wyatt says there is likely to see more of the same.

"Our eight to 14-day outlook, as well as our one month and three month outlooks are all continuing this pattern," Wyatt said. "We’re going to be warmer than normal, as well as drier than normal."