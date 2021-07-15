Kootenai County man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Post Falls man on Wednesday, July 14, for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

45-year-old Keith D. Sherman was booked into the Kootenai County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Post Falls Police Department, United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service and Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.