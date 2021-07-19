Vandals damage Ammon splash pad

News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A popular place for kids to cool off from the heat will be shut down for repairs tomorrow.

The Ammon splash pad at McCowan Park was vandalized sometime over the weekend.

City crews say a fountain was jammed forcing water to back up into the mechanical room and a button used to start the fountain was broken by a hammer, and a water cannon was also damaged.

The splash pad will be closed Tuesday morning to make some repairs. They hope to have it open by Tuesday afternoon if it all goes well.