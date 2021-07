News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Motocross Park is hosting its Pro Challenge event on Saturday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under as well as military members and veterans.

Pit gates open at 2 p.m. Front gates and trackside open at 5 p.m, with racing starting at 6 p.m.