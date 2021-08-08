77-Year-old Rigby man dies in ATV accident

News

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI)

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office is reporting a Rigby man passed away after his ATV left an abandonded logging road and rolled down an embankment near USFS road 401 in North Canyon, Bear Lake Idaho.

The accident happened Friday, August 6, 2021. The man was located by his family members who reported the incident to law enforcement. The family began looking for the man after he didn't return to their campsite after several hours.

Officers from Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office, Caribou County Sheriff's Office, and United States Forest Service responded to the scene and determined that the man died when his ATV overturned pinning him to the rocks. The man was not wearing a helmet.

Members of the Bear Lake County Search and Rescue and Bear Lake County Ambluance service assisted with recovery efforts.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office extends its most heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim during this difficult time