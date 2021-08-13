Skip to Content
Wyoming memorial honors Native American military veterans

By NATE PEREZ
Casper Star Tribune

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A new memorial in Wyoming honors Native American military veterans. The Path of Honor opened Thursday at the Frank B. Wise Business Center in Fort Washakie. The monument features stones along a winding red path, symbolizing courage and commitment to a purposeful life. Dignitaries at the dedication included Gov. Mark Gordon, state Rep. Andi Clifford, of Riverton, and Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chairman John St. Clair, who is a Vietnam War veteran. The Casper Star-Tribune reports St. Clair and other Native soldiers encountered stigma upon returning from Vietnam. Wyoming had no monument honoring their service but that has changed with the Path of Honor.

