Police searching for missing child after two people were killed along Bannock Highway in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are searching for a missing child after responding to a report of a double homicide near the Riverside Golf Course.

Idaho State Police say, 12-year-old Koda Wayne Burkey is missing form the scene of a double homicide. He was last seen wearing a blue and tan, tie-dye Bart Simpson shirt with Mickey Mouse pants. If seen call the Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100 or 911.

No information about this incident has been released yet from the Pocatello Police.

We contacted the Sand Trap and Blue Heeler bar & grills who told us authorities closed off the area near them.

We have a reporter working this story and will update this story as more information becomes available.