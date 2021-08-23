Parade set for Tuesday to celebrate Idaho Falls Bandits national champions

Local News





The back-to-back American Legion World Series champions are ready to celebrate, and so is the city of Idaho Falls.

Tomorrow will be proclaimed Bandits Day with a parade and rally for the team.

According to a press release from the city, the parade is scheduled to begin at 5:45 Tuesday at the intersection of Broadway and Memorial.

The parade route will travel along Memorial to the Bonneville County Courthouse, where Mayor Casper will proclaim Bandits Day and other presentations will be made.

Community members are invited to line along Memorial Drive to celebrate the bandits.

Plus, there will be free hot dogs, drinks and ice cream for everyone at the event.

The Idaho Falls Bandits beat Hawaii with a score 6 to 1 last Wednesday to win the tournament held in North Carolina.

The Bandits won the series in 2019, and since there was no tournament last year due to the pandemic, they are now back-to-back champions.



