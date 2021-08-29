The smoke returns

News

TONIGHT: A calm night remains ahead for us tonight. We should expect mostly clear skies with no rain chances. Winds should remain calm. Low temperatures get back into the 40's by the early morning.

TOMORROW: Smoke will return and increase in concentration throughout the day tomorrow. So, the hazy skies will be back for at least tomorrow with no rain chances thanks to some breezy winds between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will look to increase by about five degrees again into tomorrow with the high's sticking around the mid to upper 80's.

LONG TERM: Smoke progresses again into Tuesday and possibly into the middle of the week. Rain chances return for Wednesday with more focused rain chances in SE Idaho and Western WY. Rain chances of some thunderstorms then continue from Thursday into next weekend. Temperatures start decreasing Tuesday and we will expect to have high's in the upper 70's for next Saturday and Sunday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle

Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.