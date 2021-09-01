France first big EU nation to start widespread booster jabs

AP National Business

By ALEXANDER TURNBULL and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France has started administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. People can get the shot on condition a minimum six-month period has passed since they got fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. France is the first big EU country to introduce widespread booster shots, and several other European countries are expected to follow suit. Many countries are still struggling to administer first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and the World Health Organization had called for a moratorium on boosters and also urged governments to donate vaccines to needy countries.