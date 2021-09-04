(Shane) Beamer Ball debuts in South Carolina’s 46-0 win

AP National

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions as the Gamecocks beat Eastern Illinois 46-0. The game was the debut for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. He promised “Beamer Ball” just like his dad Frank Beamer played at Virginia Tech and his team delivered. The Gamecocks blocked two punts, and picked off two passed including one for a touchdown. South Carolina also ran a successful two-point trick play with the kicking team on the field after their first touchdown and converted all three of its fourth downs. South Carolina held Eastern Illinois to 109 yards and got its first shutout in 13 years.