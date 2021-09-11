Man pleads guilty of choking his girlfriend during argument

AP Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wy. (AP) — A man accused of choking his girlfriend has pleaded guilty in Laramie County District Court. Joshua Gene Nunn pleaded guilty to felony strangulation of a household member as part of a plea agreement. If a judge follows the agreement at sentencing, Nunn could receive three years of probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. The woman had told Cheyenne police that she had locked Nunn out of their bedroom during an argument, but he got in and choked her. The woman said she couldn’t breathe and then Nunn punched the left side of her face.