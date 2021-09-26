Catalytic converter thefts hit low-income car owners harder

AP Utah

By MARK SHENEFELT

Standard-Examiner

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Utah lawmakers are considering a crackdown on catalytic converter theft, in which criminals saw the emission control devices from cars and sell the precious metals found inside to a booming worldwide black market. The Standard Examiner reports that Republican Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox is sponsoring a bill to create a statewide database of catalytic converter sales. Utah Attorney General’s Office investigators say thieves may try to sell stolen converters to recyclers and sometimes are successful because tracking and enforcement is lacking. Converter thefts are often hit lower income people harder because thieves target vehicles parked on streets, driveways or apartment parking lots.