Red Sox, Yanks delayed 4 minutes in 4th by Fenway fire alarm

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — The finale of the series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was delayed when a malfunctioning sprinkler head set off the fire alarm at Fenway Park. With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, the game scoreless and Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton at the plate, emergency lights began flashing and a piercing alarm sounded in the 109-year-old ballpark. The umpires called time, but both teams remained on the field. The game resumed after four minutes. A Red Sox spokesman said the alarm was due to a faulty sprinkler head. He said there were no injuries or damages to the 109-year old ballpark.