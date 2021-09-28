2 sisters nearly killed after being hit by car in Houston’s south side, suspect still at large

News

By Miya Shay

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) — Two Houston sisters barely escaped after being slammed from behind by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning.

“My leg was broken in three different places,” said O’Shanae Bell, who spoke from her hospital room. “My tibia, my femur and ankle.”

Clearly in pain, O’Shanae recounted what happened to her and her sister Deneshia this past weekend.

The sisters had gone to The Address, a restaurant, and bar on Houston’s south side. They parked a few blocks away in the 6400 block of Bowling Green Street. Sometime after 2 a.m., the two were walking to their car when an SUV pulled up next to them and asked them if they needed a ride.

“We didn’t know him, so we said ‘No, thank you,’ and kept walking,” O’Shanae said.

A few minutes later, a car hit both sisters and then sped off.

They don’t know if the two incidents are related, but they are concerned.

“Somebody intentionally hit us, and left us in the street to die,” said O’Shanae. “Just left us there.”

The Bell sisters are used to doing things together, including spreading random acts of kindness documented on a YouTube channel. They are seen in videos paying for people’s coffee or fast food orders in the drive-thru, among other things.

Now, they are depending on Houstonians’ kindness. They’re asking those who may have seen anything on Saturday to speak out.

“I really want those who were there to speak out,” said Onnieka Bell, the victims’ sister. “If you saw it, you don’t have to give us your name, you don’t have to tell us who you are, but please contact law enforcement.”

Bell family members said they are worried police won’t be able to solve the crime because no eyewitnesses have come forward, and people did not initially stop to help.

“I was the one that screamed for help. I screamed,” said O’Shanae, “I watched people drive past us.”

Both sisters will have months of surgery and recovery ahead. They are grateful to be alive, but their family wants justice.

The family has also started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.