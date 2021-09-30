NC Courage coach Riley fired after misconduct allegations

News

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The North Carolina Courage have fired coach Paul Riley after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct surfaced in a published report. A detailed account in The Athletic says the alleged misconduct includes claims of sexual coercion and stretched back more than a decade. National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement that the league is referring the allegations to the U.S. Center for SafeSport for investigation.