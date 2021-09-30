Yankees INF LeMahieu leaves game with sore right hip

AP National Sports

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu left a game against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of right hip soreness. LeMahieu went 0 for 3 with a strikeout before being replaced. Gio Urshela moved from shortstop to third base and Tyler Wade went to short. LeMahieu missed last Saturday’s game at Boston with what manager Aaron Boone called lingering hip and groin soreness. LeMahieu said he had an MRI. LeMahieu is batting .268 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs in 150 games. He signed a six-year, $90-million contract to remain with the Yankees last offseason.