Pandora Papers leak prompts calls for action in Asia

AP National Business

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Malaysia’s main opposition leader is calling for information found in the Pandora Papers data leak to be discussed in Parliament, after learning the country’s former finance minister and several current officials might have been involved with offshore firms set up in tax havens. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim asked for a debate of what he called an urgent issue. Elsewhere, an Indonesian government minister denied any impropriety with his involvement in a Panama-registered oil and gas company, and Australia’s tax office said it would analyze the data leak to see if there was any information relevant to its investigations.