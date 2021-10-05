Police: Two women woke up to same masked intruder in separate home invasions

CNN - Regional

By Brhe Berry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Two different women woke up to find a man in a ski mask at the foot of their beds in west Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, officers got a call for a home invasion just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday in a gated community on Normans Woods Street and Kingsbridge Lane, just south of Buffalo Bayou.

A 68-year-old woman told police she woke up to a man at the foot of her bed, wearing a ski mask and holding her cell phone. When she started screaming, he ran.

About 20 minutes later, officers received a second call from a different home on Normans Woods Street.

The 38-year-old woman at the second home said she woke up to the sound of an HPD helicopter in the area, and saw the masked man standing at the foot of her bed.

The woman told police the man repeatedly asked her to have sex with him, and at one point even got on top of her. When she told him her husband was coming home, he left, police said.

Officers then spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking on Kingsbridge Lane. The 36-year-old suspect reportedly asked them for assistance getting out of the gated community before they took him into custody.

Video from the scene shows the arrest. A resident in the neighborhood’s surveillance video also captured the suspect between break-ins.

Police said both women were home alone at the time of the break-ins.

The suspect is now facing two felony charges: burglary with intent to commit theft and burglary with intent to commit sexual assault.

