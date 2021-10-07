5-year-old student walks home alone from school in Tennessee

CNN - Regional

By JOYLYN BUKOVAC

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Williamson County mom said the teacher asked her 5-year-old son to leave his classroom after feeling sick and ended up walking home.

Williamson County School leaders responded and said they’re trying to figure out what led up to this. The boy’s mother, Zaquayla Stevenson, said she wanted an explanation.

Moms for Liberty Williamson County posted a quote on social media from Stevenson.

“If WCS claims to take the ‘safety of the children’ so seriously by masking and enforcing all these COVID protocols, then how did my 5-year-old walk out of the front of the school unattended,” the quote said.

Williamson County Schools sent a statement to News 4.

“No words can express our concern and disappointment in the series of events that led to a child walking away from the school building. The district’s human resources department is still investigating what happened and how it happened. Our safety and security department is assessing what errors were made and by whom and what safety measures the district needs to address as a whole to prevent this from happening in the future.”

