Lawsuit alleges Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers

By SHELBY MYERS

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding and NSC Technologies, a staffing company, could be in hot water.

Both are being sued by women who claim they were ignored when they complained about a supervisor who allegedly sexually harassed them.

It’s all laid out in a 12-page lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Even though Ingalls is in Mississippi, the lawsuit was filed in Alabama.

A warning, the allegations are disturbing.

The women claim that for eight months, this supervisor repeated vulgur comments about their bodies and sex. It also said the supervisor groped them, exposed himself to them and even forced one woman to have sex with him. The lawsuit claimed the supervisor told her and others, if they didn’t, they would lose their job.

The lawsuit claimed the women told their NSC recruiter about the abuse. According to the suit, the recruiter told the women there was nothing she could do and emphasized the women should not do anything to cause NSC to lose its contract with Ingalls.

The lawsuit claims another woman was fired after she refused to have sex with the supervisor.

According to the lawsuit, the supervisor told a woman who reported him, she would lose her life if he lost his job.

The EEOC filed the lawsuit after the agency was unable to reach an acceptable agreement with the companies to remedy the unlawful practices, the lawsuit said.

The EEOC is now demanding a jury trial. An answer to the complaint from NSC or Ingalls has not yet been filed. The defendants have 30 days to respond.

FOX10 News reached out to both defendants for comment, but haven’t heard back yet.

