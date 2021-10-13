Charges filed in shooting death of Utah football player

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 22-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe at a party was charged Wednesday with aggravated murder and other counts. The 21-year-old Lowe died at a late-September house party just hours after the Utes defeated Washington State University. Charges state the shooting happened after an argument involving Lowe and another group who would not move out of the way of his car so he could go home. The charges against suspected gunman Buk M. Buk carry the possibility of the death penalty. A woman was also critically injured. It is unclear if Buk has an attorney.