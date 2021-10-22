Neighbors help keep home from burning down

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Neighbors stepped in to keep a home from burning down in Bonneville county before fire crews stepped in.

The fire started in the backyard of a home on the 3000 block of Skyview Drive.

No one was home at the time, but neighbors say a nearby lawnmower caught fire. The fire also reached the side of the house and garage before making it to the second floor.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from reaching the attic.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.