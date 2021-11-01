Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad seeks reelection

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad was first selected by the people to represent the Gate City in 2009.

He's held that office ever since.

"The number one reason why I ran for mayor to start with is so I could help people in Pocatello improve their lives," Blad said.

Since 2013, Blad said businesses in Pocatello have increased their wages by more than $200 million.

If reelected for a fourth term, Blad said the city will continue to work on Pocatello's Comprehensive Plan 2040.

Blad said they will also work to finish multiple projects in the Northgate area, and continue to improve education from the elementary school level all the way up to Idaho State University.

But Blad said being a public official during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult.

"We were fortunate enough to have a community that followed along and did what we asked to do them to do," Blad said. "Did we make all the right decisions? Probably not. Did any community make all the right decisions? I would say no they didn't."

Blad also acknowledged that the City Council has been divided.

"After this election's over, I will be able to sit down with the City Council," Blad said. "We will be able to get on the same page and we will be able to work together to continue to make Pocatello a great place to live."

Blad said what makes Pocatello a great place to live is the people.

"One thing as the mayor over the last twelve years, I can say with all of my heart, the soul of this city is the citizens of the city," Blad said.

Blad believes he's the right man for the job.

"Now's not the time to change," Blad said. "Now's the time to continue moving forward united as a community, working forward to better everybody's lives here in our Gate City."