Jazz Jennings, transgender reality star, grapples with weight gain in new season

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A first look at the new season of the TLC reality show “I Am Jazz” includes the transgender activist’s struggle with weight gain.

In the video featured on TLC’s YouTube channel, Jazz Jennings, 21, reveals that her mental health issues led to binge eating and weight gain of nearly 100 pounds.

“Having all this extra weight, I can’t do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do, “Jennings says in the video.

That also leads to some difficulties with her family.

“I do experience fat shaming from my family,” Jennings says. “It makes me feel really humiliated.”

In the trailer, her grandmother, Jacky, upon hearing Jazz say that her typical breakfast consists of fast food, “maybe a donut or two and then maybe two bagels” said “I don’t judge her by that, I’m just shocked.”

“Even when we think we’re doing something right, she falls off the wagon,” Jazz Jennings’ mother Jeanette says.

The first-look also includes her parents sharing their concern about how Jennings will transition to attending Harvard, and a scene with her brother, Sander, going on his first formal date with a transgender woman.

“I Am Jazz” season 7 premieres at 9 p.m. EST November 30 on TLC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.