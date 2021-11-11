‘Adele One Night Only’ promises hits, stars and ‘filthy jokes’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

CBS has offered up a first look at their “Adele One Night Only” special.

In it, the British singer sits down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her life and new music.

“I invite you to join me for one night only,” Adele says to the camera.

With her highly anticipated new album dropping soon, Adele performed a special concert in Los Angeles that drew some big names like Tyler Perry, James Corden and Lizzo.

“Get you, Lizzo, You think you’re going to outshine me babe?” Adele jokingly asked the singer who was in the audience at the concert.

Adele told Winfrey what folks could expect from the night.

“It will look really elegant and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes,” Adele said. “A sort of whiplash for them.”

The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday on CBS.

