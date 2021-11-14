ISU Women’s Club hosts Holiday Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This weekend, the Idaho State University Women's Club hosted its annual Holiday Fair.

Vendors offered a wide array of handcrafted holiday crafts, home decor and many other unique items.

Proceeds from the event are going to fund three scholarships to current female students at ISU.

"It's huge," Club President Chanel Quirk said. "It's a big part of why I joined the club and why many other women that are in the club join. Just being able to support other women, especially in school and getting their education and furthering it."

The club currently offers $9,000 in scholarships, with the Holiday Fair being their biggest fundraiser of the year.

After last year's event was canceled, many vendors were excited to be back.

"I've actually been participating in the show for about five to seven years," Riley McCrady said. "It's the one show that we really, really look forward to based on the people that come and you get to visit with."

McCrady says she was excited to no only show off their collection, but also to make a difference.

"It’s great if we make sales, but it's even better that part of our sales go back into the community and go to the students that are attending ISU, because scholarships make just a huge difference for people," McCrady said.