Pocatello hosts Christmas Night Lights Parade

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - An electric atmosphere filled the streets on Friday night in the Gate City.

The City of Pocatello hosted its annual Christmas Night Lights Parade in Historic Downtown.

Highlights included Santa Claus waving from the top of a fire truck, horses decked out in Christmas lights, and floats that illuminated downtown.

The parade route took participants on each side of the Center Street Underpass, with the Pocatello community waiting in anticipation for each float or cool costume that would pass by.

"Being able to see so many people out here supporting the community, supporting local businesses, it's really great to see," said spectator Emilee Cox.

This year's parade was sponsored by Lookout Credit Union.