Elliot Page posts impressive six pack on Instagram

We see you thirst trapping, Elliot Page!

The actor, who uses the pronouns his/they, posted a shirtless selfie Sunday showing off a burgeoning six pack.

“Oh good my new phone works,” the caption reads.

Last year the “Juno” star shared that they are transgender and identify as non-binary.

“Non-binary” is a term used to describe a person whose gender identity is neither man nor woman.

In May Page told Oprah Winfrey that having transition surgery was “life saving.”

