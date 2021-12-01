3 dead, multiple injured, suspect in custody following shooting at Michigan High School

By ANNA MUCKENFUSS, BRIANNA OWCZARZAK

Click here for updates on this story

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Three people are dead and eight others were injured after a shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County on Tuesday.

The three deceased victims were identified as students, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

One of the eight others who were injured was a teacher, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said, adding the rest were students.

The ages and conditions of those victims are as follows:

15-year-old male student in critical condition. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. 14-year-old male student in serious condition. He sustained gunshot wounds to the jaw and hand. 17-year-old female student in stable condition. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. 15-year-old male student in stable condition. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. 17-year-old male student in stable condition. He sustained a gunshot wound to the hip. 47-year-old female teacher. She sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and has since been discharged from the hospital. 14-year-old female student in critical condition. She sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and neck. 17-year-old female student in critical condition. She sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

A suspected shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School, is in custody, McCabe said.

McCabe said there was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer. The suspect has not made any statements as to a motive. Investigators also recovered a handgun.

Investigators do not believe there are any other suspects at this time and they believe the shooter acted alone.

Investigators will be examining the shooter’s social media.

The suspect fired at least 15 to 20 shots, according to McCabe.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was present with law enforcement at a Tuesday media update at the scene.

“I appreciate the quick response of the first responders. My heart goes out to families of this unimaginable tragedy, the affected children, school personnel and this community. I think this is an important moment to support one another,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said her office had been in communication with authorities that afternoon.

“This is a uniquely American problem that we need to address but at this juncture we need to focus on the community, the families, the first responders and people at hospitals,” Whitmer said. “I think this is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

At 12:51 p.m., the first 911 call was placed to central dispatch. McCabe said dispatch received more than 100 calls during the incident. The sheriff’s office responded to an active shooter at the high school in Oxford Township about 12:55 p.m. Deputies responded within five minutes of the call.

“We’re hearing all kinds of rumors about warning signs,” McCabe said. “The deputy assigned to the school was not aware of any warnings. If there were, I gotta believe they would have told us.”

McCabe said he did see a screenshot of the suspect warning people not to come to school.

“Please be careful of the information, I can’t confirm whether it’s true or not,” McCabe said. “We are executing a search warrant at the suspect’s house.”

The suspect’s parents briefly saw their son. McCabe said the parents did not want him to talk to police.

“He was in class today,” McCabe said. “We don’t know if they were targeted. I can tell you Oxford Community Schools have been trained multiple times on active shooters and training their personnel and students.”

Three sweeps of the high school were completed.

All parents and relatives have been notified. A deputy has been assigned to every family of the victims.

McCabe said the suspect could be charged as an adult, but it will be up to the prosecutor.

Multiple patrol units, EMS, SWAT and aviation units responded to the scene.

All evacuated students went to the Meijer on N. Lapeer Road to be reunited with parents or relatives.

The FBI will be providing assistance to investigators if necessary.

Investigators will be interviewing all 1,800 students who attend the school.

School will not be in session on Wednesday.

The weapon used was a 9mm pistol that was bought by the suspect’s father four days ago, according to the Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. There were multiple magazines found by deputies.

The suspect surrendered in front of officers in the hallway. The suspect declined to speak, and his parents have hired an attorney, according to the sheriff.

The suspect is in custody and was not injured. His name cannot be released because he has not been charged as an adult.

Within two to three minutes after deputies arrived, they had the suspect in custody. The sheriff’s office is doing a deep dive of the suspect’s social media during their investigation.

Residents who have any information about this incident can call 248-858-4911.

Oxford Community Schools issued the following statement:

“This afternoon there was an active shooter at Oxford High School. Oakland County Sherriff’s Department has secured the scene. Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger. Students at middle and elementary schools may be picked up by their parents at any time. Bussing transportation will be delayed at Oxford Middle School and elementary schools until the needs of the high school students have been met. We will continue to share information with you as we can.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement:

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community. My department has reached out to local law enforcement to offer assistance as this investigation unfolds and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to first responders on the scene.

We must act to properly address gun violence in our schools and the ongoing threat of another unconscionable tragedy if we continue to only offer thoughts and prayers. Our kids deserve better.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.