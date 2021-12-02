By Web Staff

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The man who opened fire on Bourbon Street in 2014 will be resentenced Thursday.

Trung Le opened fire on New Orleans’ most famous street and injured nine people, killing one.

Le was convicted of the mass shooting in 2014.

Le’s manslaughter conviction was reversed by an appeals court to negligent homicide, which carries a much lighter sentence.

He is currently serving 25 years in jail.

The 2014 shooting garnered national attention and led then-mayor Mitch Landrieu to call in the National Guard to help patrol the French Quarter.

Le is serving 20 years for attempted murder, and the resentencing Thursday does not impact that.

He will remain jailed after resentencing.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office said they are in contact with the victims’ families and share their outrage at the gun violence that resulted in the death of Brittany Thomas.

The Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals held that because Le did not fire the gun that killed Thomas, the most severe crime for which he could be held responsible was negligent homicide.

