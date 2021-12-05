Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 10:19 AM

Salvation Army bell ringer robbed, suspect caught

KIFI

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say deputies in Washington state chased down and caught a man who allegedly assaulted a Salvation Army bell ringer and fled with his donations kettle. Clark County deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday night to a reported robbery at a grocery store in Vancouver. Two deputies chased down the suspect and detained him after a brief struggle. The cash kettle had been discarded by the suspect but was recovered with help from a police dog, Apollo.The bell ringer suffered minor injury.  The suspect was booked into the Clark County jail for robbery, theft, resisting arrest, and obstructing law enforcement.

AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content