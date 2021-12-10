Biden says he thinks it’s ‘the peak’ of inflation crisis

By Donald Judd

President Joe Biden on Friday said that — while he recognizes that inflation “is a real problem” — he feels the US is at the peak of price inflation.

Biden told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he feels inflation will decrease upon passage of his administration’s Build Back Better plan “because it’s reducing costs for ordinary people.”

“I think it’s the peak of the crisis,” Biden said.

“It’s a real bump in the road. It does affect families when you walk into a grocery store and you’re paying more for whatever you’re purchasing — it matters. It matters to people when you’re paying more for gas, although in some states we’ve got the price down below three bucks a gallon, but the point is it’s not gone down quickly enough. But I think it will,” Biden added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

