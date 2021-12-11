Bulls’ active roster at 10 vs Heat due to safety protocols

MIAMI (AP) — The Bulls will be without Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat after the guards were placed on health and safety protocols, reducing Chicago’s active roster to 10 players. Johnson signed a 10-day contract on Thursday after the club lost leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, as well as Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones to health and safety protocols. Also, the Heat learned Saturday that forward Caleb Martin was placed on health and safety protocols. Martin scored a career-high 28 points in Miami’s home win against Milwaukee on Wednesday night.