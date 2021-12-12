No. 6 Arizona women beat New Mexico 77-60, improve to 9-0

By BRIAN J. PEDERSEN

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Madi Conner came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points and No. 6 Arizona beat New Mexico 77-60. The Wildcats improved to 9-0 for the fourth time in school history and second time in three seasons. Neither team led by more than six points until Arizona scored 10 in a row to lead 54-42 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter. New Mexico went more than five minutes without a field goal in the third. Freshman Paula Reus had a career-high 15 points for the Lobos, who fell to 8-4.