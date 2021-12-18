Top Idaho House Republican: $400 million tax cut planned

Kuna, Idaho (AP) — A top Republican House member says Idaho lawmakers are looking at a $400 million tax relief package for the upcoming legislative session that includes a 200 million income tax cut. House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks said Friday the income tax cut involves lowering the top income tax bracket from 6.5% to 6%. Monks spoke at a legislative district town hall meeting in Kuna with several other lawmakers. Monks says Republican Gov. Brad Little is behind the income tax cut plan. Republican lawmakers last year passed nearly $400 million in tax relief that Democrats said mainly benefitted the wealthy. Idaho has a $1.6 billion projected budget surplus.