Canadiens add Bobrov, Lecavalier to front office

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have added Nick Bobrov and former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office. Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting while Lecavalier becomes a special adviser to hockey operations. Bobrov will share the scouting position with Martin Lapointe. He joins the Canadiens after six seasons as the New York Rangers’ director of European scouting. Lecavalier was the top overall draft pick in 1998 by Tampa Bay. He played 1,212 games over 17 seasons and won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004.