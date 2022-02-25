Areas of fog, cold temps this weekend; warmer with rain and snow next week

High pressure overhead, will keep things cold with a mix of low cloud cover and sunshine. Areas of freezing fog are possible through Saturday morning and mid-day, with a chance of flurries. Otherwise, sunny with highs this weekend into the lower 20's. Overnight, areas of fog and flurries for the Snake River Plain, with low's around 0° to -10°. By Monday, we'll look for warmer temperatures, as a storm system approaches for the workweek. Scattered rain and snow showers will move through the region starting Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs for next week are aiming for the 30's and 40's.