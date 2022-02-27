Cubaj’s big game lifts No. 22 Georgia Tech over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored 18 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had seven assists and No. 22 Georgia Tech ended a three-game losing streak with a 65-56 win over Wake Forest to close the regular season. Cubaj scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching free throws with 31.8 seconds to go as the Yellow Jackets secured the sixth-seed in next week’s ACC tournament. Christina Morra had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wake Forest. Georgia Tech shot 48% and had a 42-24 rebounding advantage but couldn’t breakaway from Wake Forest, which was 8 of 18 from 3-point range to 2 of 14 for the Yellow Jackets.