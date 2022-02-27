Local representative kicks off campaign for state senate

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The race to be Idaho's next state senator is underway.

Idaho State Representative James Ruchti (D) kicked off his campaign on Saturday at Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union.

Ruchti's primary challenger is David Worley, who finished as a runner-up in Pocatello's mayoral election last year.

Ruchti has served three terms in the Idaho State House of Representatives, first from 2006 to 2010 before returning to District 29 Seat B in 2020.

"I think what people are seeing in the state of Idaho is a focus on extremism, and most Idahoans in my opinion, are worried about that," Ruchti said. "They know that's not good for the state. We have a really special state here, a special way of life, and I think people want to preserve that."

During the event, Mary Shea and Nate Roberts also announced they are running for seats in the Idaho House of Representatives.