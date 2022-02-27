Pino scores 4 as Villarreal defeats Espanyol 5-1 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Yeremy Pino became the first Villarreal player to score four times in a Spanish league game. Pino scored a hat trick before halftime and added another goal in the second half of Villarreal’s 5-1 rout of Espanyol at home. The 19-year-old Spain forward had never scored more than a goal in a match. He is the third youngest four-goal scorer in the history of the Spanish league. It was the eighth win for Villarreal in its last 11 league games. The win moved Unai Emery’s team to fifth place. Espanyol stayed 14th.