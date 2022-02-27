Pocatello hosts indoor putt-putt tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This weekend, the Pocatello Community hit a hole-in one.

The Bannock Civitan Club hosted their 33rd annual Putt-Putt Indoor Golf Tournament.

Event organizer April Hansen says this was the largest turnout they have ever had.

"We had 88 teams this year and we also had 22 establishments participate," Hansen said.

From hitting it into an arcade machine, to a haunted wildlife experience, each player got to take their shot at quite a unique hole selection.

The event was also the largest fundraiser of the year for the Bannock Civitan Club.

"Where we had COVID last year, we didn't get to participate and earn this money for our club," Hansen said. "So, this will be awesome, awesome help for us."

This putt-putt tournament was not only a great time, but also a great way for local businesses to interact with the community.

"We feel blessed to be part of Civitan and this wonderful community," said Center Street Clubhouse Owner Kadee Cavanee. "It's amazing to let people know that we're here."

For Cavanee, meeting all of our local putters was what meant most.

"Pocatello is a wonderful place," Cavanee said. "It's full of great people and to have the opportunity to showcase what we have to offer is the best thing."