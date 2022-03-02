Patrick Ewing gets statement of support from Georgetown AD

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing has received a public show of support from athletic director Lee Reed. The statement from Reed was issued hours before the team was going to try to end its school-record 18-game losing streak in a game at Seton Hall. The Hoyas are 6-22 and 0-17 in Big East play and Reed acknowledged the “disappointment of a difficult season.” The AD also said the school is committed to Ewing and working with the coach to evaluate every aspect of the team and make changes to get on the path to success. He is in his fifth season as coach.