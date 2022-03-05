Battey’s career night sparks Colorado to 84-71 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Evan Battey used a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 27 points and Colorado breezed to an 84-71 victory over Utah to earn the No. 4 seed in the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Battey hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the first half to spark the Buffaloes (20-10, 12-8) to a 50-29 lead at intermission. He sank 10 of 17 shots on the night — 6 of 9 from 3-point range — and grabbed six rebounds. Jabari Walker pitched in with 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Colorado. Walker’s 16th double-double of the season helped the Buffaloes win their 20th game in a season for the 13th time in school history and the ninth time in 12 seasons under Tad Boyle, including four straight. Boyle’s 253 wins at Colorado are eight shy of Sox Walseth’s program record.