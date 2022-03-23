Harry Styles announces new album ‘Harry’s House”

By Chloe Melas, CNN

You’re invited to Harry Styles‘ house!

Well, not exactly.

The former One Direction star announced his upcoming third solo album on Wednesday, titled “Harry’s House.”

The artist dropped a trailer featuring himself stepping onto a stage inside an empty theater. Then Styles smiles at the camera as the set of a house is raised up behind him.

He also posted what appears to be the album’s cover art to his Instagram.

“Harry’s House” is set to release on May 20.

